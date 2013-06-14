Hollywood's new superhero Henry Cavill has stayed grounded since shooting to fame in "Man Of Steel" as he still uses public transport when he is at home in London.

The British actor, who plays Superman in the new blockbuster, came back down to earth after a whirlwind week of premieres by going out for drinks with friends at a pub in south London. He was later photographed waiting at a bus stop in Clapham and went unnoticed by other members of the public as he paid his fare and climbed onboard.

Cavill's superhero blockbuster is opened this week.

