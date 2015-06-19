This is a true body after baby… Like, RIGHT after baby!

Hilaria Baldwin, no stranger to the selfie, took to Instagram on June 19 to show off her body just two days after giving birth to son Rafael Thomas Baldwin. The bump still exists, obviously, but Hilaria said it's shrinking.

"Update on us," she captioned the image, "Rafael is doing wonderfully! He is two days old now. Such a sweet little boy. I'm feeling well, been up with him every hour to two hours. I have been planning on doing post belly photos but didn't know if I was gonna have the guts to actually follow through."

Alec Baldwin's wife said she has no shame in her body, and she documented her pregnancy journey on social media consistently. But, she knows that posting a snap so soon after birth is a little different than the typical body-after-baby photos that usually come months down the road. Her latest snap actually came from the "glamorous hospital bathroom," as she called it.

"I hope you understand my intention here: I believe it is important to accept and love our form after going through a bit of a battle bringing life into this world," she wrote to her 95,000 Instagram followers. "Deep breath, here we go…"

The photo shows Hilaria touching her belly while wearing a sexy bra. She hashtagged the image, "LoveYourBody."