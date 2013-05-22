Most expectant moms aren't eager to hit the gym as their pregnancy progresses, but the same can't be said for Hilaria Baldwin. Alec Baldwin's wife, currently six months along with their first child, has always called fitness her passion, and is vowing to stay active while pregnant -- in any way she can. "My entire life has been about being in shape," the dancer turned yoga teacher, 29, tells Us Weekly.

Though she scaled back her intense three-workouts-a-day schedule, the mom-to-be remains committed to hourlong toning sessions at New York City's Physique 57 four days a week. "They make me feel amazing -- exhausted, yet invigorated," the Spanish-born beauty enthuses.

Opting to have a student demonstrate yoga moves when teaching during her pregnancy, Hilaria tells Us she fits in exercise whenever -- and wherever -- she can as her due date approaches. "I just feel much better when I exercise," she explains. "If I can't get to a class, I'll walk around the city or go for a light jog."

Fueling her body in between workouts with a diet of fish, cereals and brown rice, Baldwin hasn't gone the way of some expectant moms and given in to cravings. "I'm not having five pieces of cake and ice cream. No empty carbs," confirms Hilaria.

As she prepares to welcome her baby girl, the fitness fanatic has seen some other changes around the house, namely from her actor husband of nearly a year. "He's been losing weight!" she tells Us of her man. "We joke that he's going down and I'm going up."

* Certified personal trainer and prenatal fitness expert Sara Haley reviewed these exercises for safety

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Hilaria Baldwin Works Out Four Days a Week While Pregnant: Inside Her Fitness Routine!