Holly Madison's life has been a fairy tale, and before long, the pregnant Playboy model will start a new chapter when she welcomes her firstborn daughter with boyfriend Pasquale Rotella. "She's such a mystery right now," Madison, 33, told Us Weekly of her unborn baby during the grand opening of Andrea's restaurant at the Wynn Las Vegas Jan. 16. "I mean, I can feel her move around, but it's still such a foreign, abstract feeling."

The former Girls Next Door star has wasted no time prepping for her little girl's arrival. "There have been a lot of cute outfits," Madison said of her frequent shopping sprees. "I found these cute little onesies that are all Disney princess-themed."

PHOTOS: Nude, pregnant celebs

Though Madison herself is a girly girl, only one of her daughter's nurseries will be saturated in pink. "It's gonna be a lot of different colors," Hugh Hefner's ex-girlfriend told Us of the Las Vegas nursery. "I want to do Alice in Wonderland. I want to paint flowers on the wall."

VIDEO: Holly Madison shows off her pre-baby bikini body

Madison, herself a girly girl, will be using mostly pink for her daughter's nursery in the couple's L.A. home. But the nursery in their Las Vegas abode won't be as saturated in the hue. "It's gonna be a lot of different colors," Hugh Hefner's ex-girlfriend told Us. "I want to do Alice in Wonderland. I want to paint flowers on the wall."

The Peepshow performer is being practical about prepping for parenthood, too: Madison recently purchased a changing table featuring several drawers. "You get into these rooms and there's just so much baby junk," she told Us. "You need a lot of storage space."

PHOTOS: Holly Madison in her Girls Next Door days

Madison first announced her pregnancy in the September 10, 2012 issue of Us Weekly.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Holly Madison Wants an "Alice in Wonderland" Nursery for Her Baby Girl