Scarlett Johansson may have married young, but she believes the idea of happily-ever-after should be approached with equal parts passion and pragmatism.

The actress, 24, who quietly tied the knot with Ryan Reynolds last September, tells the Times of London that there's no right time -- or right number of times -- to get hitched.

"When you know, you go right ahead," she says. "It's not even about being ready to get married. You know when it's something you want to do, a way of expressing your love. It's a very romantic thing to do. For some people that happens many times. You hope not, but my mother's remarried. Both times, it seemed right then."

Johansson, whose exes include Jared Leto and Josh Hartnett, reveals she's had her heart broken ("Definitely, for sure"), but she remains characteristically tight-lipped about her relationship with Reynolds.

"It's private," she asserts. "Why do people wanna know the things you don't really wanna tell? For me, I'm much more interested to read about the process of how they got into character, because I'm an actor."

And an admittedly thin-skinned one.

"I'm a sensitive person. Hypersensitive," concedes Scarlett. "I don't belong to anybody. [Bleep] no! People fish for things, they're very greedy about extracting information, so I hold those things very sacred, because that's me. I don't proclaim to be a role model for anybody. I'm just me."

And the prepossessing starlet intends to keep it that way, bombshell status or no.

"It's funny, coming up in the industry -- I never thought about being sexualized," she explains. "But people are obsessed. Obsessed with weight, curves. It's nuts. I have my own standard of how I like to look. I'm a healthy person. I take care of myself."

Johansson isn't exaggerating about the obsession thing. In recent weeks, she's made headlines with her slightly more hard-bodied-looking frame, which may or may not be for her role as the clingy-costumed Black Widow in the currently filming "Iron Man 2."

Last week, Star magazine detailed her supposedly strict "diet and exercise regime," and now the London Sun is convinced that she and co-star Gwyneth Paltrow are working out together.

"The pair have been doing daily workouts with Gwyneth's personal trainer, Tracy Anderson," says a source, name-dropping the woman responsible for Madonna's Olympic-ready body.

Next: Nicolas Cage's recession sale