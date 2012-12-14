Entertainment Tonight

Hugh Grant took to Twitter to respond to Jon Stewart's recent comments that he was his least favorite guest ever, and that he would never be invited back to "The Daily Show."

And it turns out that the British star is totally in agreement with the Comedy Central funnyman.

Bing: Jon Stewart vs. Bill O'Reilly

"Turns out my inner crab got the better of me with TV producer in 09," he tweeted, totally admitting fault for the bad encounter between the two. "Unforgivable. J Stewart correct to give me kicking."

"He's giving everyone s*** the whole time, and he's a big pain in the a**," Stewart told Stephen Colbert about Grant's 2009 appearance on the show in an interview for a fundraiser for the Montclair Film Festival in New Jersey.

More: Jon Stewart: Hugh Grant is my least favorite guest ever

Grant reportedly didn't like a clip from his film "Did You Hear About the Morgans?" that the publicist provided the show with, and complained, 'What is that clip? It's a terrible clip,' to which Stewart replied, "Well, then make a better f***ing movie."

… But with this new conciliatory admission, might Stewart change his mind about never letting Grant back on the show?

Also on ETonline.com:

Jon Stewart grills Kristen Stewart



#inlineGalOuter{ margin-top:10px; text-align:center; } #inlineGal { background-image:url('http://entimg.s-msn.com/i/grandprix/inlineGalleryBg.jpg' ); background-repeat: no-repeat; height: 334px; width: 452px; padding: 14px 24px 0px 24px; } #inlineGalHed { font-size: 18px; margin-bottom: 7px; text-align:left; } #inlineGalImageDiv { padding: 2px; border: 1px solid #b3c9e0; width: 442px; } #inlineGalViewAll { font-size: 13px; text-align: right; margin-top: 10px; margin-right: 8px; } Year in Review: Pop shockers of 2012 View all »