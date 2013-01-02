It's official: Hugh Hefner and Crystal Harris are husband and wife!

After calling off their first wedding in June 2011, the Playboy founder, 86, and Playboy model, 26, tied the knot in New Year's Eve ceremony at the Playboy Mansion.

"Crystal and I married on New Year's Eve in the Mansion with [younger brother]Keith as my Best Man," Hefner tweeted Jan. 1. "Love that girl!"

The ceremony took place in front of a grand staircase in the mansion. Harris shared a photo of the "beautiful flowers lining the archway" for her fans to see.

For her big day, the bride chose not to wear white. "Mirror shot of my pale pink 'mermaid' dress," she tweeted. The stunning dress by Romona Keveza featured draped bodice, dropped waist and skirt made of silk organza petals.

And another important member of their family also dressed up for the occasion. "Our beloved puppy Charlie wore a tuxedo as well," Hefner tweeted of a photo of himself, his new wife and Charlie.

A highlight of the New Year's Eve wedding for Harris was the music. "The harpist and flutist did an amazing job last night. They played [Herman Hupfeld's] 'As Time Goes By,' [Celine Dion's] 'Because You Loved Me,' [Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg's] 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow' and [Snow Patrol's] 'Chasing Cars,'" Harris tweeted. "They continued to play through the night as guest arrived for the big annual NYE party."

Harris previously told Us Weekly that she decided to have a quiet, intimate wedding at home because her first wedding plans in 2011 were too overwhelming.

"Last time it turned into a a big ordeal and then it all fell apart," she explained. "This time around is amazing. Our relationship is better than it ever has been before. I'm very happy and Hef's very happy and we're excited."

After saying "I do," Harris tweeted, "Love sharing my personal photos with my Twitter family, I love you all so much. Happy New Year!"

