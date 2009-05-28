Hulk Hogan is firing back at his ex-wife Linda for recently issuing a statement accusing him of "smoking joints" with their 21-year-old daughter Brooke.

Earlier this week, Brooke told celeb blogger Perez Hilton that people "have told" her that her mother is doing drugs. She also said her mom's younger new beau, Charlie Hill, is "the epitome of losers."

Linda shot back, telling Hilton that "Brooke has always had a problem telling the truth" -- including that her "breasts are natural" -- and even offered to "take a random test."

In a statement to Usmagazine.com, Hulk's lawyer David Houston fired back:

"Brooke Hogan has spoken out in support of her father only because of her mothers repeated fabricated attacks on him. She is in the unique position of knowing both parties in this litigation and she has only spoken as to what she knows to be the truth based upon her personal experience with each. Linda has refused repeated invitations by Brooke to reconcile and given these recent comments it appears a mother/daughter relationship is impossible at this time. It is sad that Linda Hogan continues to attempt to throw her family under the bus to gain publicity.

"In terms of the ongoing divorce suit, Hulk Hogan and his legal team would gladly take Linda up on her offer to submit to a legally supervised drug test and certainly Terry would do the same. We believe the results would speak for themselves and reveal that Linda's idea of a good time would definitely not be appropriate for Mass or a family restaurant."