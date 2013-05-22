By Stacie Anthony

You may know her best as Alex Dupre from "One Tree Hill," but after bidding farewell to the TV series, Jana Kramer has become one of country music's hottest new stars. This year she took home her first Academy of Country Music Award for New Female Vocalist of the Year and is nominated for not one, but two CMT Awards including Female Video of the Year and Breakthrough Video of the Year for her hit single "Why Ya Wanna Know." What a year! Wonderwall recently caught up with Jana to chat about grilling (she loves her steak!), preparing for tour with Blake Shelton and planning her wedding.

Wonderwall: Can you tell us about the Walmart Steak-Over Challenge?

Jana Kramer: "I'm really excited to host it -- I love a perfectly grilled Walmart USDA Choice Premium Steak! I think it's going to be a lot of fun and it's really great that all of the firefighters are coming in and I think it's kind of cool that I get to pick who the winner is, and I love grilling. I'm from Michigan, so that's all we did. You can head over to Walmart.com/steak for my favorite steak recipe."

If you could cook a steak for one country legend, who would it be for?

"[Laughs] Man, I would love to cook a steak for Garth Brooks. That would be pretty cool."

Who's the grill master at home. You or your fiance, Brantley Gilbert?

"I'm definitely more of the grill master because the other day I was like: 'Honey, let's grill out tonight.' And he was like: 'OK.' And then I was like: 'So did you turn the grill on.' And he was like: 'How do you turn it on?' And I was like: 'You did not just say that?' He doesn't even know how to turn the grill on, so I'm definitely more of the grill master."

RELATED: Jana Kramer is engaged to Brantley Gilbert

Have you begun planning your wedding?

"We have! We're pretty much almost there. Just like little things that we have to do. But we're pretty much done."

What would your dream wedding be like?

"For Brantley and I, we're both very down home. We don't like anything very traditional. So it's going more like a fun party, hangout. I don't want a stuffy wedding. I want it to be pretty and country and just chill."

You're heading on tour with Blake Shelton -- who's notorious for wanting to have a good time! Are you prepared for his crazy antics?

"Honestly ... I'm going to have to prepare my liver for that tour. But it's going to be really fun. He's a great guy. He's really fun to be around as well. It's just going to be a good time, but I'm going to see if I can try to prank him too, out there. That'd be pretty awesome."

Have you met Miranda Lambert yet?

"I have and she's a real sweetheart. I don't know her that well, but every time I've met her she's been really sweet."

What are your must-haves while on tour?

"Must-haves, let's see. My kickboxing gloves because I work out on the road and I love to box. So I have to have that. My yoga mat, to work out with. Let's see, my must-haves. I have to have one of my dogs out, either my puggle out with me, or my boxer. So Brantley and I rotate them -- which one's we have on the road with us."

RELATED: See backstage photos from the 2012 CMT Awards