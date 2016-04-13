Is Blake Shelton ready to propose to Gwen Stefani? Plus, more news

Jamie Foxx performs surprise concert for cancer survivors

Music therapy! Jamie Foxx treated a handful of doctors and cancer survivors to a musical interlude before dinner at Catch in New York's Meatpacking District over the weekend. The group had all attended an event hosted by Stand Up 2 Cancer earlier in the evening. After they arrived at the restaurant for some nosh, a spy tells Page Six Jamie indulged the room in an "impromptu concert," serving up renditions of Fat Joe's "All the Way Up," Drake's "Jumpman" and "Gold Digger," which he recorded with Kanye West. Having worked up an appetite, he then reigned in the tunes and dined on rib-eye and truffled mac and cheese.

