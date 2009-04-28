It's official: The Hills is returning this fall without star Lauren Conrad, MTV announced today.

Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, Spencer Pratt, Brody Jenner, Stephanie Pratt, Lo Bosworth, Justin Bobby and "fresh faces," will be back, the network teases in a statement.

"Spencer and Heidi will be newlyweds, so the stakes are higher than ever before for the two to make things work," adds MTV. "Viewers will find out life in Los Angeles only gets more complicated as friendships, relationships and loyalties are tested like never before."

Earlier this month, Montag -- who wed on Saturday -- told MTV News she'd "miss" Conrad -- but not too much.

"I just don't know if we need her," she said. "I know she hasn't been wanting to be doing this for a while, and [the life she really leads] is not on camera. So I think it's a closing chapter for her. I'm sure she'll have fun and success."

When asked if The Hills could survive without Conrad, Patridge told Us: "Yes, we're like family to our audience."

Conrad -- who is designing a new line for Kohl's -- told Us in March that the decision to leave was "bittersweet.

"I've spent the last five years making every decision be about the show," she added.