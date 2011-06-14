It's a Boy for Natalie Portman!
People.com is reporting that Natalie Portman has given birth to a baby boy.
Portman, 30, and her fiance Benjamin Millepied announced that they were expecting a baby in December 2010.
Portman and Millepied met on the set of "Black Swan," for which Portman won an Oscar.

