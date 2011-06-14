Stork Report

It's a Boy for Natalie Portman!

WENN 1 / 21

People.com is reporting that Natalie Portman has given birth to a baby boy.

Portman, 30, and her fiance Benjamin Millepied announced that they were expecting a baby in December 2010.

Portman and Millepied met on the set of "Black Swan," for which Portman won an Oscar.

Click through to see photos of Natalie during her pregnancy!

Up NextFlawless Country Fashion
WENN 1 / 21

People.com is reporting that Natalie Portman has given birth to a baby boy.

Portman, 30, and her fiance Benjamin Millepied announced that they were expecting a baby in December 2010.

Portman and Millepied met on the set of "Black Swan," for which Portman won an Oscar.

Click through to see photos of Natalie during her pregnancy!

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries