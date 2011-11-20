Breaking up is hard to do -- and so is getting married.

"Melrose Place" fans were scratching their heads last Tuesday after Heather Locklear and Jack Wagner abruptly announced they were no longer engaged.

The 52-year-old soap star Wagner -- who played Locklear's longtime love on "Melrose" in the '90s before they embarked on a real-life romance in 2007 -- finally explained the split to TMZ.

According to the site, he and Locklear, 50, "still love each other very much," but they ditched wedding plans out of consideration for their children.

Wagner explained that coordinating their big day became so all-consuming that they missed out on quality time with their kids. (Locklear has a 13-year-old daughter, Ava, with ex Richie Sambora; Wagner has two sons with first wife Felicia Wagner.)

Further complicating matters? The duo decided against a "blended family," deeming it too disruptive for the kids -- which also meant the actors ran out of time to spend with one another. They announced their engagement in August 2011.