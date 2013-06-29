LOS ANGELES (AP) — A look at key moments this past week in the wrongful death trial in Los Angeles between Michael Jackson's mother, Katherine Jackson, and concert giant AEG Live LLC, and what is expected at court in the week ahead:

THE CASE

Jackson's mother wants a jury to determine that the promoter of Jackson's planned comeback concerts didn't properly investigate Dr. Conrad Murray, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter by a criminal jury for Jackson's June 2009 death. AEG's attorney says the case is about personal choice, namely Jackson's decision to have Murray serve as his doctor and give him doses of a powerful anesthetic as a sleep aid. Millions, possibly billions, of dollars are at stake.

WHAT HAPPENED THIS PAST WEEK

—Jackson's eldest son, Michael Joseph "Prince" Jackson Jr., told jurors about his upbringing and for the first time publicly described what he saw on the day his father died. He recounted seeing his father hanging halfway off his bed, eyes rolled up in the back of his head while his personal doctor attempted CPR. Prince, 16, told jurors he was crying the whole time, but tried to comfort his siblings on the car ride to the hospital.

—Jackson's longtime makeup artist showed jurors emails she sent to Jackson's manager, warning him the singer may die and stating that she didn't want him and an AEG executive to be branded as "villains" or "financial victims" if tragedy struck.

WHAT THE JURY SAW

— Jurors watched home videos and photos of Jackson and his children, including footage shot on a Christmas morning in which he quizzed his three children about what they wanted to do when they grew older. His daughter, Paris, told her father she wanted to help the poor.

— Jackson's nephews TJ and Taj Jackson break down on the stand as they described the loss of their uncle Michael and the impact on the singer's children.

QUOTABLE MOMENTS

— "He was grabbing his elbow and looked aggressive to me," Prince testified, describing AEG Live CEO Randy Phillips' demeanor during a discussion with Michael Jackson's personal doctor in the singer's rented mansion.

— "I think out of all of my siblings, she was probably hit the hardest. She was my dad's princess. I think without that, it really hurt her a lot," Prince said of his sister Paris, who probably won't testify in the case, an attorney for Katherine Jackson told a judge.

OUTSIDE THE COURTROOM

— Fans delivered more than 13,000 roses to the cemetery where Jackson is interred on Tuesday, the fourth anniversary of the singer's death.

— A woman approached two alternate jurors, telling them not to award the Jackson family any money. The statements prompted an inquiry and Katherine Jackson's attorney said the incident was jury tampering.

— Katherine Jackson and other family members were expected at the Saturday night premiere of Cirque du Soleil's permanent Michael Jackson tribute show, "One," at the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino in Las Vegas.

— The Jacksons singing group — made up of Michael Jackson brothers and other family members — perform Sunday at the BET Awards at LA Live — an AEG property.

WHAT'S NEXT

—Michael Jackson's nephew Taj Jackson may resume testifying, and additional experts will be called in a week that will be shortened to three days by the Independence Day break.