LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Jackson's eldest son says his father was excited about going back on tour before his death but wasn't happy about the terms of the ill-fated shows.

Prince Jackson told jurors on Wednesday that his father wanted more time to rehearse and had several tense phone conversations with promoters of his "This Is It" shows.

He said his father would cry after some of the conversations and told Prince that he was afraid of AEG.

The 16-year-old is the first member of the Jackson family to testify in a negligence lawsuit against concert promoter AEG Live LLC over the pop superstar's death four years ago.

He wore a black suit with a dark grey tie with his long brown hair tucked behind his ears.

The teenager and his two siblings, sister Paris and brother Blanket, are plaintiffs in the case that seeks to hold AEG financially responsible for their father's death.

AEG denies wrongdoing.

