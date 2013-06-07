Wedding bells are ringing for Jana Kramer and Brantley Gilbert. After meeting at the CMT Music Awards in June 2012 and getting engaged in January 2013, the former One Tree Hill actress opened up to Us Weekly about their impending nuptials at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, June 5.

"Me and Brantley are very non-traditional," said Kramer, who looked radiant wearing a Pavoni dress, Norman Silverman earrings and YSL heels. "It's gonna be really country and fun and laid-back."

Before they hit up the star-studded event at the Bridgestone Arena, "Whiskey" singer Kramer gave her man a few style tips. "He looks so cute. I picked his jacket out," she told Us. "This is the first time ever he's wearing a color other than black on the red carpet!"

Kramer, who presented an award with Nashville's Charles Esten, stayed by her man's side the entire night. Once the show ended, she and Gilbert hit up a local McDonald's. "CMT tradition," Kramer explained on Twitter.

The country couple got engaged in Nashville on Jan. 20, Gilbert's 28th birthday. The "You Don't Know Her Like I Do" singer popped the question at the historic Ryman Auditorium Theater. Kramer, 29, was previously wed to actor Johnathon Schaech. The two split after less than a month of marriage.

