Jason Aldean has no regrets. The country crooner, whose personal life has been a hot-button issue since he was caught cheating on his wife in 2012, took to Instagram to defend his relationship with his former mistress Brittany Kerr on Sunday, Aug. 10.

The couple has been together since Aldean filed for divorce from his wife of almost 12 years, Jessica Ussery, in the spring 2013. Aldean and Kerr went public with their relationship in April 2014, walking the red carpet together at the 2014 CMT Music Awards.

Since then, the "Dirt Road Anthem" singer has caught a lot of flack from critics of his relationship. So when he posted a photo of Kerr and a French bulldog named Manny on Instagram, he naturally heard many complaints.

"A little surprise for my girl @brittanylkerr tonight. Her favorite pooch @manny_the_frenchie came to my show in Chi-Town tonite. #loveubaby #surprise," he captioned a photo with his girlfriend and the pup.

After intercepting some hate from various commenters, Aldean posted another Instagram image that read, "You know my name, not my story. You've heard what I've done, not what I've been through."

He also left a caption, defending his relationship, "So sick of people judging me and @brittanylkerr over things they know nothing about. I have made mistakes but i am a better person because of it, and wouldnt change a thing. Im happier than i have ever been, so thank u to all the people who support us. We are happy and life goes on. Its time to move on people. #aldeanarmy #oldnews #timetomoveon."