Jason Segel stopped by Late Night with Jimmy Fallon to promote his new film The Five-Year Engagement, but instead shared a funny story involving his hit TV show, How I Met Your Mother.

"Every time I'm on the red carpet and they ask,'Who's the mother going to be?' Segel explained to Jimmy Fallon, "I always say Hillary Clinton as a joke."

But Segel's comments got back to the Secretary of State, 64. "I got a letter in the mail that said, 'I appreciate your request, but I must say I'm very busy doing politics. But if the opportunity ever arises, I would be happy to do something together. [Signed] Hillary Clinton.' "

"Totally real?" Fallon asked with a laugh.

"Totally real," Segel, 32, confirmed. "I got a rejection letter from Hilary Clinton!"

Segel, who is currently dating Michelle Williams as Us Weekly first reported, told Us in March that he wanted to work with Clinton.

"I just feel like she would be good at comedy," he said. "I think you can feel it from a mile away."

