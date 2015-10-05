Ouch! Jenelle Evans was rushed to the hospital this weekend with a nasty head and knee injury.

Radar Online is reporting that the "Teen Mom 2" star was severely gashed after falling in her driveway.

A source told Radar, "Jenelle was going out to dinner with her boyfriend David and friend Tori, and when she got home, everything was flooded on her street and she slipped and fell on the driveway getting out of the car."

Aside from busting open her chin, she also roughed up her knee.

The oft-troubled reality star was then rushed to the hospital shortly after midnight, where she "had to get stitches on her chin." She was released shortly after 7 am on Sunday morning. The source said Jenelle is "tired and in pain."