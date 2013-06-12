Jennie Garth can now officially move on from her marriage to Peter Facinelli. A little more than a year after the "Twilight" actor filed for divorce, the couple have finalized the terms of their split, TMZ reports.

According to the site, the divorce order was signed on Tuesday, June 11. Both Garth, 41, and Facinelli, 39, reportedly declined spousal support and have agreed to fund a bank account together for expenses related to their three daughters, Luca, 15, Lola, 10, and Fiona 6. Custody and other child-care costs will be split equally, though TMZ says there is no formal custody arrangement.

The couple seem to be making good on their promise to co-parent the girls peacefully and amicably. In a statement to Us Weekly at the time of their March 2012 split, they said they shared "the same deep love and devotion" to their children and were "dedicated to raising [their] beautiful daughters together."

Garth also told Ellen DeGeneres last year that she and Facinelli were "still a family," despite the end of their 11-year marriage. "We're still so committed to being there for our girls," she said. "That's the most important thing for us."

Both actors have since found happiness with other people. "Nurse Jackie" actor Facinelli was most recently linked with co-star Jaimie Alexander, while Garth has been spotted in recent months with Big Gigantic rocker Jeremy Salken.

