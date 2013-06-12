Jennifer Carpenter's love life on Showtime's Dexter may be a bloody disaster, but in real life, the 33-year-old actress has found happiness with folk singer Seth Avett, of the Avett Brothers. A source close to the couple tells Us Weekly exclusively that the two recently started dating after years of being just friends.

"Jennifer met Seth about four years ago at a concert," the insider says. "She loves music and has always been a big supporter of the band. The relationship developed over the past few months."

Carpenter and the 32-year-old musician "have a lot in common and seem to have a similar sense of humor," the source adds. "There is an ease about their relationship. Friends and family couldn't be happier for them. They are a good match."

As for the rumors that the Dexter actress (previously wed to costar Michael C. Hall) broke up Avett's marriage to Susan Avett? "They were friends for a long time, but the relationship did not start until he and his wife were separated," the source explains. "There is no bad blood there."

Indeed, Susan tells Us exclusively that "there are inaccuracies" in reports about her relationship with Avett and his subsequent romance with Carpenter. "It saddens me to hear of such unfounded speculation surrounding the end of our marriage, which is in and of itself a difficult time for both of us," she says. "I ask that for our sake, and the sake of our family and friends, that everyone respect our privacy during this time."

The eighth and final season of Dexter premieres Sunday, June 30, on Showtime.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennifer Carpenter Dating Seth Avett: "They Are a Good Match"