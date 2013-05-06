Jennifer Lopez's day at the beach took a scary turn on Sunday, May 5, when gunshots were reportedly fired in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where the singer was filming a music video with Pitbull for their hit song "Live It Up." Immediately after the shooting, Lopez was rushed to safety.

Entertainment Tonight correspondent Rob Marciano, who was interviewing the star at the time of the incident, wrote about the shots on Twitter. "BREAKING: Gunshots fired on Fort Lauderdale beach DURING my JLo interview. No kidding. Security scrambled her away," he tweeted.

A few minutes later, he added: "Can hear & see ambulances converging ~400 yards down the street...Police confirming: 'Shots fired. No one hit.' Whew."

The shooting interrupted what had been, to that point, a fun-filled afternoon for Lopez and her crew. Earlier in the day, the mom-of-two flaunted her tanned, toned physique in a sexy halter-style peach swimsuit, which she paired with tangerine lipstick and an orange manicure. She looked smoking hot as she stretched out on a white beach chair just steps away from the ocean.

The 43-year-old singer also modeled a printed green beach cover-up over a black bikini. Accompanied on set by boyfriend Casper Smart, she and some dancers/extras hit the surf, laughing and waving their arms in the air as waves crashed around them.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennifer Lopez Rushed to Safety After Gunshots Fired Near Music Video Set