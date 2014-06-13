Ole, amazing! Jennifer Lopez looks better (than ever!) after breakup on the cover of Billboard magazine's July 2014 issue. The global superstar shows off her toned legs and flawless physique in images taken by photographer Joe Pugliese. Lopez, 44, leans against a bar stool wearing a skimpy red Alaia bodysuit and sexy Christian Louboutin pumps.

"I don't feel like I have anything to prove anymore," Lopez tells the mag. "Things have changed so much for me," she explains. "I had to really do some soul searching and just realize a lot of things about love, and now I feel like I come from a place where I'm stronger and, I think, better."

As Us Weekly confirmed last Friday, June 6, Lopez and boyfriend Casper Smart, 27, split recently after more than two years of dating. "It has actually been an amicable process that started a few months ago," a J.Lo insider told Us, while adding: "They are both in a good place now."

Lopez's smoldering new cover was released just one day after her jaw-dropping "We Are One (Ole Ola)" performance alongside Pitbull and Claudia Leitte at the opening festivities of the 2014 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, June 12.

"I never put myself out there to show the world what I could do in the best way I could," she tells Billboard of her singing career. "And touring, you gain a lot when you go out there every night and sing when you feel good, or even when your voice is scratchy and you feel a little off. It made me want to get back into the studio without that cage I had put on myself. Once I let that beast loose, I was doing things I didn't know I could do."

She mused of her evolving nature: "I can be silly, I can make fun of myself, but I can also be deathly serious and way too deep and introspective sometimes. I think people have so many more sides to themselves than just one. We're much more colorful than that."

The mother of two confessed that part of the process in evolving has been simply accepting situations as they come. "I don't know what I'm going to be doing in the next six months. I really don't," she told the mag. "And that's OK for me. Because what I like is whatever happens is supposed to happen. And I'm good. I can roll with that."