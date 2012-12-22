Singer/actress Jennifer Lopez donned shorts and sneakers to take part in a charity soccer match in Puerto Rico on Saturday.

Lopez and her tour dancers, including boyfriend Casper Smart, played against a team made up of local artists including reggae duo Wisin & Yandel at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan.

The game came just hours before Lopez played the last night of her Dance Again World Tour in the country.

Lopez made the penultimate show on Friday night extra special by bringing her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony, onstage for a performance of their duet "No Me Ames."

She marked the end of the tour in a post on her Twitter.com page, writing, "Can't believe its over! Lovers all over the world thank you for the best 1st World Tour ever! Epic. Unforgettable."