The new couple on the block is none other than comedienne Jenny McCarthy and New Kids on the Block singer Donnie Wahlberg, a source tells Us Weekly. The pair, who have frequently tweeted at one another via social media, are officially an item, the source confirms.

"Yes, they recently started dating and are having a lot of fun," another pal tells Us. "They had a blast 4th of July hanging out with a bunch of their friends." A rep for Wahlberg had no comment.

The couple spent the Fourth of July together and were spotted with pal (and fellow NKOTB member) Jonathan Knight and his boyfriend Harley.

Wahlberg, 43, appeared as a guest on McCarthy's talk show, "The Jenny McCarthy Show," earlier this year in March, and the pair got cheeky discussing a wide range of topics, including what kind of pillow talk the boy bander is into.

"Do you talk dirty when you're having sex?" the 40-year-old talk show host asked Wahlberg, to which he chuckled and admitted, "I do."

"You do?" McCarthy said as the pair both sucked on bright red lollipops for the segment. "But you know, some guys do it wrong."

"Yeah, but I don't do it wrong," he said with a laugh.

"Thank you for being on the show," McCarthy tweeted at Wahlberg shortly afterward. "Looking forward to everyone watching us get to first base on TV."

McCarthy previously dated comedian Jim Carrey for more than five years before the pair pulled the plug on their relationship in 2010, and has one son Evan from a previous relationship.

Wahlberg has two children -- Xavier Alexander Wahlberg and Elijah Hendrix Walberg -- from his 9-year marriage to ex-wife Kim Fey. The pair divorced in 2008.

