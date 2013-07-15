NEW YORK (AP) — Welcome Jenny McCarthy as the next co-host to join "The View."

The actress and former Playboy playmate was named Monday to join the panel of the ABC weekday talk show. Barbara Walters, who created "The View" in 1997 and has since served as a co-host, made the widely expected announcement on the air.

The 40-year-old McCarthy began her career posing for Playboy, and has since starred in TV sitcoms and appeared in films including "Scary Movie 3."

McCarthy will join "The View" as Joy Behar prepares to leave after being on the show since its premiere.

A remaining vacancy was created last week by Elisabeth Hasselbeck, who exited to join Fox News Channel.

Other co-hosts of "The View" include Sherri Shepherd and Whoopi Goldberg.