Parting is such sweet sorrow -- even in the land of smushing and fist pumps.

Snooki, J-WOWW, The Situation and the gang were snapped moving out of the show's house in Seaside Heights on Monday.

Among the fashion oddities we saw on moving day: Snooki wearing high-heeled boots with a cut-off shirt that read, "I [heart] my Italian Stallion;" The Situation wearing a green T-shirt that read, "The Shirt Before The Shirt," and Pauly D, ready for battle in a pair of camouflage shorts.

Some of the parents, including Snooki's father and Vinny's mother, were spotted helping their kids move, as well.

The cast, who've just finished filming the show's fifth season, traditionally spend their summers at the shore, working at nearby shops by day and painting the town red at night.

The fourth season of Jersey Shore -- which features the cast in Italy -- premieres Thursday, August 4 on MTV.

