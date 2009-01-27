During a weekend performance, a curvaceous Jessica Simpson gushed about all the quality time she gets to spend with her football player boyfriend, Tony Romo.

"I am so excited that I am going to see my boyfriend tonight!" Simpson told a crowd of 30,000 people about seeing her beau, a quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. "My boyfriend is a football player, and he takes up my Sundays and now my Mondays," Simpson said. "I am sooo happy!"

The singer, who released her first country album last fall, was performing Sunday along with other country stars at the 99.9 Kiss Country's annual Chili Cookoff in Pembroke Pines, Fla. She also managed to pose for photos and sign autographs for fans before jetting off to Dallas to see Romo.