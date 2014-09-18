The perfect family of four! Jessica Simpson told Ryan Seacrest during an interview for "On Air With Ryan Seacrest" on Thursday, Sept. 18, that she and husband Eric Johnson are still in the honeymoon phase since tying the knot, but that they're done having kids.

Simpson, who said "I do" to the former NFL pro over the Fourth of July holiday, also dispelled rumors that she and Johnson toast their marriage every morning with champagne.

"That is so not true," she told the radio host. "If anything, we wake up and I’m like, ‘Stop breathing on me!’ … We have felt like ever since we got married, we’ve been kind of living on this honeymoon…Life is better, but we don’t toast every morning with champagne."

A proud mom to adorable kids Maxwell, 2, and Ace, 14 months, the designer said they aren't planning on adding any more tots to their brood. "Oh, we are done," she said. "I say we're done. [But,] I don't want to accidentally get pregnant one day and then that poor kid feels like it wasn’t meant to be or something. We’ve got the girl and we’ve got the boy," she said.

Though she's officially Mrs. Johnson (Simpson said her driver's license reads Jessica Johnson), the star still counts on her famous last name to score those upscale reservations.

"It depends on what restaurant it is," the Weight Watchers spokeswoman joked. "If it’s a hard restaurant to get into, I will definitely say Simpson, it helps a little bit."