PHOTO: Jessica Simpson Shows Off Leaner Legs in Black Shorts During L.A. Outing

Jessica's retail therapy!

As she slims down, new mom Jessica Simpson is bound to need new clothing, and on Saturday, the singer and Weight Watchers spokeswoman headed to Saks to nab designer duds with a pal.

Dressed in head-to-toe black, Simpson, 32, showed off her sexy, toned legs in barely-there short shorts. Toting an oversized black and tan handbag, Simpson teetered on sky-high T-strap platform heels during her outing in Los Angeles.

Saturday's shopping trip was no doubt a welcome respite for Simpson, who recently headed back to work as a mentor on NBC's Fashion Star. "Long day at work. Too lazy to wash my face off before bed," the Jessica Simpson Collection designer tweeted in the wee hours of Saturday morning, along with an image of herself in bed still wearing makeup.

Since welcoming daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson with fiance Eric Johnson in May, Simpson has logged countless hours in the gym in order to snap back into pre-baby shape. Following Weight Watchers' point-counting system, Simpson has seen results -- though not as quickly as she had hoped.

"I'm not a supermodel. My body is not bouncing back like a supermodel. I'm just your everyday woman who is trying to feel good and be healthy for her daughter, her fiance and herself," Simpson has said. "I feel like everybody can do what I am doing."

