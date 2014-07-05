Patriotic pucker-up! Newlyweds Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard shared a sweet kiss while celebrating the Fourth of July on Friday.

"Happy Independence Day! So grateful for our Godly founding fathers!" Duggar, 23, wrote via Instagram. "#4thofjuly #jilldillard #derickdillard #independenceday #19kidsandcounting."

The "19 Kids and Counting" star leaned into her new hubby for the adorable photo-op, as she placed her left hand on his chest. The couple appeared to be enjoying the holiday with a BBQ in a backyard, and even wore matching outfits for the bash. Duggar, 23, donned a red and white striped t-shirt while Dillard, 25, donned a plain blue T-shirt.

In a second photo, the TLC star gave a close-up of their wedding bands. "Chacos for the 4th!" she wrote. "#weddingrings #chacos #jilldillard #derickdillard #independenceday."

As per the couple's courtship rules, Duggar, the fourth of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 kids, and Dillard kissed for the first time at their June 21 nuptials. And ever since, the twosome can't seem to get enough of each other! The couple posted pictures from their North Carolina honeymoon late last month. On July 2, Dillard whipped up a home-cooked meal for his new wife.

