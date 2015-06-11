Despite the uncertainly of what will happen with the Duggar family's reality show, "19 Kids and Counting," Jill Duggar Dillard's husband has decided to leave his job.

It's not exactly known whether Derick Dillard was fired or left voluntarily, but the news couldn't come at a worse time from a sheer appearance standpoint, as the Duggar family is still dealing with the fallout from Josh Duggar's molestation scandal.

Derick had been working in the tax department at Walmart and had recently praised the company on Instagram to celebrate his one-year anniversary with the chain.

The news of his work departure came to light as a media outlet apparently tried reaching him to comment on another story. "I have recently accepted a position outside of Walmart and am no longer working for the company," Derick's automatic email response read after Radar Online attempted to contact him. Radar is speculating that Jill and Derick could be headed to Nepal for missionary work.

The mystery of Derick's departure takes on a bigger meaning considering he and Jill recently welcomed a child, Israel David, in April. The couple recently celebrated Israel's 2-month birthday.

The family, of course, has been under heavy scrutiny since revelations of Josh's past were made public last month. Jill, though, one of Josh's victims, has staunchly defended her brother, telling Fox News, "Josh destroyed that trust in the beginning, and he had to rebuild it.

"How could someone do this? We're victims. How can someone do this to us?" she cried to Fox's Megyn Kelly, speaking for her and her sister Jessa Seewald. "I see it as a re-victimization that's a thousand times worse. We've already dealt with this. We've already forgiven Josh."