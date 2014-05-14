Jill Scott is set to receive an honorary doctorate from her alma mater Temple University.

The singer-actress will be feted with a Doctor of Humane Letters on Thursday in Philadelphia, Penn.

School president Neil D. Theobald says, "(Her) values and achievements embody the mission and ideas of the university."

Scott studied secondary education at Temple before dropping out because of financial constraints.