Actor Jim Carrey has posted a video love letter through his newly launched website to The Help actress Emma Stone.

In it, Carrey opens up to the actress and says "Emma, I just wanted to let you know that I think you're all the way beautiful, not just pretty, but smart and kindhearted...If I were a lot younger, I would marry you."

The video was posted on Carrey's site www.JimCarreyTruLife.com which just launched and showcases true life videos from Jim's daily life and serves as an immediate way for Jim to connect with his fans.

To view the video visit the site here.

