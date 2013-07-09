NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jim Foglesong, a record label executive and music producer who helped launch Garth Brooks' career and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, has died. He was 90.

Kristin Whittlesey is a spokeswoman at Vanderbilt University's Blair School of Music, where Foglesong had been a faculty member since 1991. She says she Foglesong died Tuesday in Nashville of natural causes.

Foglesong is a West Virginia native. He began his career in New York as a session singer, producer and record executive and moved to Nashville in 1970 after helping Columbia Records launch subsidiary Epic. In Nashville, he was president of Capitol Records from 1984-89 and he helped launch Brooks' career.

He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2004.