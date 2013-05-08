The best woman won! After winning season five of RuPaul's Drag Race on Monday, May 6, Jinkx Monsoon is officially America's Next Drag Superstar -- and the witty, campy and sweet drag queen has a few thoughts on other American superstars in entertainment.

"Gwyneth Paltrow -- she always looks like she's about to cry," Jinkx mused to Us Weekly during a post-win visit to our NYC offices. "I wish someone would just kick her and get it over with. But I loved her in The Royal Tenenbaums." The 25-year-old entertainer (real name: Jerick Hoffer), feels more charitable towards another Oscar-winning actress: Anne Hathaway.

Doing a spot-on imitation of Hathaway's tearful rendition of "I Dreamed a Dream," Jinkx admits the actress "had me in tears in seconds" in Les Miserables. "I wanted to hate [the movie] but I couldn't!"

In this exclusive video interview, Jinkx also dishes to Us about how she'll spend the $100,000 she won as Drag Race's victor. "I want to buy something extravagant but practical," she says. "I want a computer that's bigger than my TV at home!"

And, for the uninitiated, the Portland, Ore. native provides a helpful (and hilarious!) explanation of key drag terms used on the most recent season of the LOGO smash, from "fishy," to "peanut butter" to "all T, no shade" to the delightful art of "reading."

Jinkx also sheds light on the beginnings of her drag career ("I've been dressing like a girl my entire life!"), how Sally Jessy Raphael inspired her to seize her "destiny," and why her crush on fellow competitor Ivy Winters was just a "situational romance."

Indeed, she explains, her costars were pursuing "anyone with a d--k" on Drag Race's set. Watch Us' LOL sitdown with Jinkx Monsoon now!

