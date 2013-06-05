Trying to beat the summer heat? Joe Jonas made the bold decision to shave his head on Monday, June 3.

The 23-year-old Jonas Brothers singer documented the process of cutting off his brown locks -- to the dismay of his fans -- in a collage of four pictures on Instagram and a short Vine video.

PHOTOS: Stars with shaved heads

"Oops!" Jonas captioned the shots of his haircut. His fans also had a similar reaction to his short new 'do.

"Are you crazy? What did you do with your fantastic hair?" one fan asked. Another wrote, "No, Joe. No," but added, "In spite of it, you look sexy."

PHOTOS: The biggest boy bands of all time

Jonas has been dating Swiss-born model and graphic artist Blanda Eggenschwiler since November 2012. He has previously dated Twilight actress Ashley Greene and singer Demi Lovato, who recently opened up about their May 2010 breakup.

In an interview with ABC's Nightline News, Lovato, 20, explained, "We were in a relationship and we broke up, and at one point, I was really mad at him."

PHOTOS: Disney stars through the years

"Now, I can, fortunately, say, that him and his brother Nick, have always been there for me, and are literally family, and like brothers," she said. "We have a great friendship. And we may not be as close as we used to be, but that's OK."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Insured celeb body parts

Kim Kardashian's tightest looks

Hottest royal beach bods