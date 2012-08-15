Thanks for clearing that one up, Joe Jonas!

Taylor Swift's newest single "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" dropped in a big way on Tuesday -- with fans immediately speculating which of the country crooner's exes the angry breakup song is about.

"I can say it's not about me, because I don't think we've ever tried another time," singer Jonas, who turned 23 Wednesday, said during a 94.7 Fresh FM interview.

Jonas and Swift, 22, dated back in 2008, and he infamously dumped the Grammy-winner during a 27-second phone call.

"I can tell you it's not about me!" he repeated, laughing. Other strong possibilities for Swift's song inspiration: John Mayer and Jake Gyllenhaal, among others.

"I like the song," Jonas added sweetly. "That said, I think the song is great...Taylor does pop music really well and I'm happy for her."

He then explained that he and Swift now keep in touch "as much as we can . . . I haven't really spoken to her recently, but I was able to go to her concert last year, and her show live is so phenomenal...I would say anybody should go see it if they have a chance. I think we're cool."

Swift is now dating Conor Kennedy, the 18-year-old son of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the late Mary Kennedy.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Joe Jonas: Taylor Swift's New Breakup Song Is "Not About Me!"