Joe Simpson has faced the music.

The 54-year-old father of Jessica and Ashlee Simpson pleaded not guilty to two DUI charges following an August arrest, and earlier this week he was sentenced to 36 months' probation, fined $390 plus penalties and ordered to complete a three-month alcohol education program, E! News reports.

Given the fact that his charge was a misdemeanor, Joe was not required to attend his most recent hearing, and his attorney entered the plea on his client's behalf.

"Joe's arrest shocked his family," a source told Us Weekly following the Simpson family patriarch's August 4 arrest in Sherman Oaks, Calif. "Any time he's in the news, it directly reflects upon Jessica and Ashlee."

Joe Simpson's legal troubles are not all his family is dealing with this fall. On Oct. 24, the grandfather to Jessica's daughter Maxwell Drew and Ashlee's son Bronx announced that he and wife of 34 years, Tina, were divorcing. "It is an amicable split," a Simpson family source told Us at the time.

