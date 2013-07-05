Did John Mayer write "Paper Doll" about ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift? During a performance on the TODAY show Friday, July 5, the 35-year-old singer was asked to address rumors that his new single was written in response to the country singer's 2010 song, "Dear John."

"There's been some speculation from the press that it might be about someone," co-host Willie Geist asked, without directly mentioning Swift's name. "True or false?"

"Yeah, songwriters write songs because of people, about people," Mayer said. "Anything someone else wrote is their reception of a song. I don't get involved with [it]. It's none of my business."

Many fans speculated that "Paper Doll" was written about Swift, 23, due to several references in the song. One clue? In the chorus, Mayer sings, "You're like 22 girls in one/ And none of them know what they're running from/ Was it just too far to fall for a little paper doll?"

Swift released a single titled "22" earlier this year, and sings in "Dear John," "I'll look back and regret how I ignored when they said run as fast as you can."

Mayer previously slammed Swift, whom he dated in 2009, for reports that she wrote "Dear John" about their relationship. "["Dear John" is] cheap songwriting," the singer, currently dating Katy Perry, told Rolling Stone in June 2012. "It's abusing your talent to rub your hands together and go, 'Wait til he gets a load of this!' That's bulls--t . . . It really humiliated me at a time when I'd already been dressed down."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: John Mayer Addresses Rumors "Paper Doll" Is About Taylor Swift