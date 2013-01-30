Are John Mayer's "Shadow Days" over at last? It certainly sounds that way based on the singer/songwriter's new interview with Rolling Stone. Chatting with the mag about his summer tour and life after throat surgery, Mayer seems calmer and more content than he ever has. And at least part of that is because of his relationship with Katy Perry.

"I mean, I'm quite happy," the 35-year-old musician said of his romance with the pop star, whom he has been dating since June (save for a brief separation in August). "I'm happy in all aspects of my life. I'm very happy in all aspects of my life."

The "Born and Raised" crooner -- who has run into trouble in the past for talking about ex-girlfriends Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Simpson, and Taylor Swift -- didn't say much else about his current love but did hint that he might be ready to settle down soon. Asked whether marriage is in his future, the star teased, "I want to live a very traditional life with a very untraditional day job. You know what I mean?"

Mayer also talked about mellowing with age and having to redefine himself after his recent health scare. (Doctors originally told him it could be years before he sang again.) "I think 35's a great time. You investigate yourself, you know there are things that aren't growing correctly, or serving you as you get older, and you break yourself down in a period of time," he told Rolling Stone.

"I'm actually lucky that I didn't have to do that while I was on the road," he added. "I had a couple years off, and you deconstruct yourself. It's very painful, and when you reconstruct yourself, you kind of have a fresh outlook on the next 20 years of your life."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: John Mayer on Dating Katy Perry: "I'm Quite Happy"