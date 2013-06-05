Here comes … John Travolta! An unsuspecting couple in Georgia got a big surprise on their wedding day when the 59-year-old actor showed up to their day's events, even posing for photos with the wedding party.

Reddit reports that the Grease actor was in town getting his pilot's license renewed and ran into the wedding party at a bar the night before the wedding. The bride-to-be and other members of the bridal party posted various photos with Travolta, who was wearing denim jeans, a black T-shirt and a black hat.

They must've bonded with Travolta, because the following day, he was back, posing for more pictures with the wedding party. In one Imgur.com photo, the Pulp Fiction actor is seen giving a thumbs up -- wearing the same outfit from the night before -- and smiling next to the bride and groom.

In another Imgur pic, Travolta is seen in the middle of 10 bridesmaids and 10 groomsmen, his arms crossed as he stands next to the newlyweds.

The Savages actor is not the first celebrity to be a real-life wedding crasher. Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Bill Clinton have all been photographed attending a wedding as an uninvited surprise guest.

Travolta has been married to actress Kelly Preston since 1991. They have two children, a 13-year-old daughter, Ella Bleu, and 2-year-old son, Benjamin.

