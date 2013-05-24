Best third wheel ever! Johnny Depp and Amber Heard enjoyed a date night in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 22, and were joined by a special musical guest: Keith Richards.

Depp, 49, and Heard, 27, were photographed leaving Ago restaurant with the 69-year-old Rolling Stones guitarist. Depp and Richards were both dressed in casual rock star attire and dark sunglasses. Heard wore a white and beige dress, but accessorized with bright red lipstick. (Depp and Richards have been longtime friends. The actor even based his 2003 "Pirates of the Caribbean" character, Captain Jack Sparrow, on the rocker.)

Just last month, Depp and Heard, who starred together in 2011's "The Rum Diary," took their ultra-private romance a little more public by holding hands at a Rolling Stones concert at Echoplex in Los Angeles. The couple began dating shortly after Depp announced the end of his 14-year-old relationship with Vanessa Paradis last June.

"They are so in love," a source told Us Weekly. During a vacation to Depp's private island in April, the actor surprised Heard with a romantic gift. "He had a bar built on his Bahamas property to look exactly like the one in 'The Rum Diary,'" the insider told Us.

