Johnny Depp, ageless Hollywood icon. The 50-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor turned up at a star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, June 24, with a new haircut that harkened to his 80s-era heartthrob days.

The actor even donned his trademark blue-tinted glasses for the occasion to top off his chocolate brown pinstriped suit.

Fellow 80s Hollywood icon Tom Cruise, 50, was also on-hand for the ceremony, which honored producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who worked with both Depp and Cruise on the Pirates of the Caribbean and the Top Gun franchises, respectively.

Depp recently opened up to the new issue of Rolling Stone to explain that his reputation as one of Hollywood's bad boys has changed now that he has children to think about.

The famously private actor split with longtime love Vanessa Paradis last year (they announced their breakup in June 2012), and he abstained from hitting the bottle for the sake of daughter Lily-Rose, 14, and son Jack, 11.

"In terms of the breakup, I definitely wasn't going to rely on the drink to ease things or cushion the blow or cushion the situation," he explained to the magazine. "Cause that could have been fatal. I felt it was my duty to be real clear throughout that."

"I had something pretty serious to focus on, really," he continued, "which was making sure that my kids were gonna be cool."

