Are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt really raising the next generation of Academy Award winners? According to Jolie's father, Jon Voight, that might not be too far-fetched.

Voight, 73, tells E! Online he has a feeling that the six Jolie-Pitt kids will follow in their parents' footsteps and become actors when they grow up. "I have no doubt," he says.

According to Voight, the globe-trotting siblings -- Maddox, 10, Pax, 8, Zahara, 7, Shiloh, 5, and twins, Vivienne and Knox, 3 -- are a force to be reckoned with.

"Hollywood should be afraid of them!" he explains. "These guys are really something."

Should any of the Jolie-Pitt children choose to pursue a different profession, Voight will stand behind them. "I try to give them support as Brad and Angie do," he says. "They really let these kids be who they are."

