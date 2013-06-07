LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge overseeing the guardianship of Michael Jackson's children has ordered an inquiry into Paris Jackson's wellbeing after the 15-year-old was hospitalized earlier this week.

Court records show Superior Court Judge Mitchell Beckloff ordered an investigator on Thursday to look into Paris Jackson's health, education and welfare. The order came a day after Jackson was taken by ambulance from her home to a Los Angeles-area hospital.

Beckloff ordered a similar inquiry last year after Michael Jackson's mother and guardian of his three children was out of touch for several days. That led to the singer's nephew, TJ Jackson, being appointed a co-guardian for Paris and her brothers, Prince and Blanket.

An attorney for Michael Jackson's mother says he and other attorneys handling the guardianship completely support Beckloff's inquiry.