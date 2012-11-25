Julianne Hough may have indulged in turkey with all the fixings this Thanksgiving, but two days later, the singer-actress slipped into a skimpy printed bikini during a getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Strolling the beach hand-in-hand with boyfriend of two years Ryan Seacrest -- and her adorable pup! -- Hough flaunted her fit figure on Nov. 24. Celebrating Thanksgiving with her family before jetting off for fun in the sun, Hough, 24, has admitted that she reluctantly packed on the pounds since hooking up with Seacrest, 37.

"I'm 20 lbs. heavier than I was when we started dating," she told InStyle earlier this year. "And now we always have great wine, and I can tell the difference. So I told him, 'You ruined my life because I can't go to a friend's house and drink cheap wine anymore.'"

Though she's gained a bit of love weight, the blonde Safe Haven beauty isn't a fan of depriving herself of the food she loves.

"It's what you want to feel on the inside, not necessarily what you want to look like on the outside," the actress told Women's Health in 2011. "Now if I want something, I'll have it and I won't feel guilty. Then the next day I won't crave it."

