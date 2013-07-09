Julianne Moore has ditched her famous red hair! The 52-year-old actress stepped out on the set of her new movie, Maps to the Stars, in Toronto on Monday, July 8, sporting a new blonde 'do.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's red hot redheads

Moore showed off her long bleach blonde locks while walking around set wearing a gray robe and flip-flops. The David Cronenberg-directed film examines Hollywood and Western culture, and is also set to star Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska, John Cusack and Carrie Fisher.

PHOTOS: Surprise! Stars who are natural blondes

Moore has previously said that she doesn't enjoy being a blonde. The actress tried out the look in 2008 for her movie Blindness, but changed her color back as soon as the film wrapped.

"I felt too visible," Moore told Harper's Bazaar. "I identify on the darker side of spectrum."

PHOTOS: Ageless A-listers

Tell Us: Do you think Moore looks better as a redhead or blonde?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Julianne Moore Dyes Her Red Hair Blonde for Maps to the Stars Movie Role