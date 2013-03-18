June Shannon, Honey Boo Boo's mom, gets makeover at GLAAD Awards

mama june honey boo boo gay glaad awards red carpet new look makeover

June Shannon (Mama June), the jolly, folksy matriarch of "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," walked the red carpet at the GLAAD Media Awards in New York on March 16 looking fierce and fancy.

Wearing a fashionable long black wrap dress, the 33-year-old mom of four posed and pouted winsomely on the red carpet like a pro. Her hair, held back by a sparkly headband, was styled into soft curls and her lips were painted a bright pink.

The star, who has lost 102 pounds since filming for the show began two years ago, was in town because her show was one of the reality programs nominated for a positive portrayal of the LGBT community. (On her show, daughter Alanna "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, declared, "Everybody's a little gay" in response to her uncle Lee Thompson's coming-out.) The show ultimately lost to "The Amazing Race."

Though Shannon was clearly enjoying herself at the event, she also had Georgia on her mind. "[Alanna's] not in town. She's actually back at home with her father and her sister, and they're actually in production," she told Us Weekly at the event. "This is my first trip without her and I do miss her. But we did face time while I was getting ready. It was really sweet. We showed her that it was snowing."

