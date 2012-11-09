NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Bieber is no longer Selena Gomez's 'Boyfriend,' a source confirms to The Associated Press.

The split happened last week, and distance and their busy schedules were a contributing factor.

Eighteen-year-old Bieber is touring to promote his latest album, while 20-year-old Gomez is filming a "Wizards of Waverly Place" reunion for Disney Channel called "The Wizards Return: Alex versus Alex," that will air next year.

The pair first stepped up publicly in February 2011 at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

E! News was the first to report the split.

Bieber seems to be doing OK, at least publicly. On the red carpet of Wednesday's Victoria's Secret fashion show he said, "I'd rather be here than anywhere in the world."

